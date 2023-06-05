In each constituency, 500 new jobs will be created: Governor

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang stated on Sunday that his government would create 500 new jobs in each of the state’s 32 assembly constituencies.Speaking at an event at Sreebadam, West Sikkim, he stated that cancer sufferers in the state will be given free medicines.Tamang further stated that the state government has approved the construction of 11,000 dwellings at a cost of Rs 17.52 lakh each unit.He also stated that his administration has resolved to construct 108 government schools with contemporary facilities.The chief minister also declared that five playgrounds would be built in each assembly seat to encourage children to participate in sports.He also stated that the honorarium for members of zilla panchayats and gram panchayats will be increased soon.