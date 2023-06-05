Reduction in rice quantum expected for non-priority ration cardholders

The non-subsidised rice quota for non-priority ration cardholders in Kerala is expected to be reduced due to the Central Government’s reluctance to increase the ‘tide-over allocation’ of essential food grains to the State. The tide-over quota, which is additional supply beyond the regular stock, is determined based on the average offtake under the previous Targeted Public Distribution System. Kerala had requested an increase in the tide-over quota due to a rise in the number of blue and white cardholders. Blue and white cardholders are considered non-priority consumers, while yellow and pink cardholders are in the priority category.

Out of the 93 lakh ration cardholders in the State, 41 lakh card owners in the priority category receive subsidised rice. The quantity of non-subsidised tide-over share of rice for the State was determined years ago, taking into account Kerala’s reliance on imported food grains and its contribution to foreign exchange through cash crop exports. Ration rice is distributed to blue and white cardholders after pooling the tide-over quota and the remaining stock after supplying it to the priority sections. Additionally, brown cardholders in welfare institutions receive 600 kg of rice per month for free. However, due to the regular uptake of eligible ration by the priority sector, there is often no substantial surplus of rice available.

The State aims to increase the 2 kg of rice provided to blue card owners in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) section and had requested an increase in the tide-over share. Currently, the Centre allocates 14.25 lakh tonnes of rice annually to Kerala, including the rice contributed by the State to the Central pool.

In response to the potential reduction in the tide-over ration quota, ration dealers are planning a hunger strike to demand a proper review of the decision, a revision of the remuneration package, recognition of ration supply as a civic right, and the introduction of an insurance scheme for ration dealers.

However, ration shops will operate as usual during the strike. On the other hand, the Kerala Ration Employees’ Federation (AITUC) has announced that its members will not participate in the strike.