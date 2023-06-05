SalamAir announces flights to 7 cities

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir announced new flight services. The air carrier will operate flights to 7 more cities.

These destinations are Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Risa, Bursa (Türkiye), Baku (Azerbaijan), Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Beirut (Lebanon).

SalamAir is the first low-cost airline in Oman. It bases its operations in Salalah and Muscat.