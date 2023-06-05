Shooting in men’s hostel; killing eight , two injured

Gunmen opened fire in a room at a men’s hostel near the eastern South African city of Durban, killing eight people and injuring two more, police said Sunday, in the country’s latest mass shooting.Seven males were pronounced dead immediately following the shooting in the Umlazi community in the early hours of Saturday. According to police, an eighth man died on Sunday.Two more people have been hospitalized with injuries, including a man who jumped out the window of the hostel room to escape the shooting. According to police, 12 men were drinking wine in the room when several gunmen broke in, shot at them, and then escaped.Two of the males in the room escaped unharmed.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest homicide rates, and there has been a rash of mass shootings in recent years. Earlier this year, at least two mass shootings were reported.A youngster was one of ten family members killed at a house in April. In January, eight people were killed during a birthday party.Last year, 22 people were slain in three separate shootings at bars throughout the country in one weekend.South Africa has relatively strong gun laws, but there are severe issues with illegal firearms, according to police and community activists.