Simple recipe of chickpea/ Kadala Curry

Here’s a recipe for kadala curry with ingredients:
Ingredients:
– 1 cup black chickpeas, soaked overnight
– 2 tbsp oil
– 1 onion, sliced
– 1 tsp ginger garlic paste
– 2 tomatoes, sliced
– 1 tsp coriander powder
– 1 tsp cumin powder
– 1 tsp red chili powder
– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
– Salt to taste
– 2 cups water
– 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
– 1/2 tsp cumin seeds
– Curry leaves
– Fresh coriander leaves
Instructions:
1. Soak 1 cup of black chickpeas overnight.
2. In a pan, heat 2 tbsp of oil and sauté 1 sliced onion until golden brown.
3. Add 1 tsp of ginger garlic paste and sauté for 1 minute.
4. Add 2 sliced tomatoes and sauté until they are soft.
5. Add 1 tsp of coriander powder, 1 tsp of cumin powder, 1 tsp of red chili powder, 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.
6. Add the soaked chickpeas and mix well.
7. Add 2 cups of water and mix well.
8. Cover the pan and let it cook for 20-25 minutes or until the chickpeas are soft.
9. In a separate pan, heat 1 tbsp of oil and add 1/2 tsp of mustard seeds, 1/2 tsp of cumin seeds, and a few curry leaves.
10. Add this mixture to the chickpeas curry and mix well.
11. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.
Enjoy your delicious kadala curry!
