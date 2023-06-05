Simple recipe of chickpea/ Kadala Curry

Here’s a recipe for kadala curry with ingredients:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup black chickpeas, soaked overnight

– 2 tbsp oil

– 1 onion, sliced

– 1 tsp ginger garlic paste

– 2 tomatoes, sliced

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp cumin powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 cups water

– 1/2 tsp mustard seeds

– 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

– Curry leaves

– Fresh coriander leaves

Instructions:

1. Soak 1 cup of black chickpeas overnight.

2. In a pan, heat 2 tbsp of oil and sauté 1 sliced onion until golden brown.

3. Add 1 tsp of ginger garlic paste and sauté for 1 minute.

4. Add 2 sliced tomatoes and sauté until they are soft.

5. Add 1 tsp of coriander powder, 1 tsp of cumin powder, 1 tsp of red chili powder, 1/2 tsp of turmeric powder, and salt to taste. Mix well.

6. Add the soaked chickpeas and mix well.

7. Add 2 cups of water and mix well.

8. Cover the pan and let it cook for 20-25 minutes or until the chickpeas are soft.

9. In a separate pan, heat 1 tbsp of oil and add 1/2 tsp of mustard seeds, 1/2 tsp of cumin seeds, and a few curry leaves.

10. Add this mixture to the chickpeas curry and mix well.

11. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Enjoy your delicious kadala curry!