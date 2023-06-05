Tasty Ginger Almond Cookies recipe

Here is a simple recipe for making ginger almond cookies:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

– 1/2 cup granulated sugar

– 1/2 cup brown sugar

– 1 large egg

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1/2 cup chopped almonds

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and ground ginger.

3. In a separate large bowl, beat the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar together until light and fluffy.

4. Add the egg and vanilla extract to the butter mixture and beat until well combined.

5. Gradually add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, mixing until just combined.

6. Fold in the chopped almonds.

7. Drop the dough by rounded tablespoons onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, spacing them about 2 inches apart.

8. Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden brown.

9. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips:

– For a stronger ginger flavor, add an additional 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger.

– You can substitute other nuts, such as walnuts or pecans, for the almonds.

– Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Ginger almond cookies are a tasty and easy-to-make treat that is perfect for any occasion. Enjoy!