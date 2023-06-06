200 units of free electricity to be made available starting on July 1 by Karnataka government

The ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, which promises to provide up to 200 units of energy free of charge to household consumers, will be put into effect by the Karnataka government starting on July 1. The government order stated that businesses cannot participate in the programme. Along with the launch of ‘Gruha Jyoti,’ the government also announced directives to implement the ‘Shakti’ free bus travel for women programme beginning on June 11.

One of the five election promises made by the Karnataka Congress in the lead-up to the 2023 Assembly elections is the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ programme. On Tuesday, Siddaramaih announced that 200 units of free electricity will be delivered, and that tenants would also be able to take advantage of the programme.

In accordance with the plan, the government will provide free electricity up to 10% more than the average usage during the financial year 2022–2023 by taking into consideration the annual average power consumption.

A user can receive up to 165 units of free power if they use 150 units or less of electricity each month on average. He will be responsible for paying for the additional units consumed—the net power consumption—if he goes above the limit.

However, the client will be responsible for paying the entire electricity bill if the usage surpasses 200 units of power. Consumers have three months to make up any arrears as of June 30.

Both the reading of the electricity metre and the usage of the metre are now required. The order stated that the monthly bill will show the total amount of electricity used. Each recipient is required to connect their Aadhaar number to their customer ID or account ID. The scheme prohibits any consumer from integrating more than one power metre.

Those who wish to get benefits must register on the state government’s ‘Seva Sindhu’ website. The government also announced that the recipients of the ‘Bhagya Jyoti,’ ‘Kuteera Jyoti,’ and ‘Amruta Jyoti’ schemes—three different current schemes that provide free power to communities that are economically and socially disadvantaged—would be combined with the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme.

The government said that the electrical supply firms would get compensation for the expense of providing clients with free electricity.