Kerala Blasters Temporarily Discontinue Women’s Team

Kerala Blasters Football Club has announced the temporary suspension of its women’s team, citing recent financial sanctions imposed by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). In a statement, the club expressed disappointment over the impact the sanctions will have on various aspects of the club.

The decision to pause the team’s activities was made after careful consideration of the current circumstances, and the club is awaiting further sanctions from the league body. The club assured its women’s team members of support during this pause and vowed to reinstate the team once the matter is resolved. The announcement drew disappointment from Indian women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, who expressed her feelings on Twitter.

Blasters had achieved third place in their inaugural season in the Kerala Women’s League (2022-23). The AIFF had recently rejected Blasters’ appeal against fines and bans imposed on them for misconduct and abandonment of an ISL playoff match. The club had walked off the field during the match, citing concerns over the legitimacy of a goal scored.