Anurag Thakur to Hold Talks with Wrestlers Protesting

Government invites protesting wrestlers for talks in a bid to address issues with Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur extends invitation, stating, “I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same.” The wrestlers recently met with Home Minister Amit Shah in their ongoing agitation against Singh, who faces allegations of sexual harassment from some women wrestlers.

Delhi Police has recorded statements of Singh’s associates and residents at his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as part of the investigation, including a fresh statement from a minor complainant under CrPC section 164.