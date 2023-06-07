As 700 students fear deportation from Canada, Punjab Minister Dhaliwal requests Center’s help

As many as 700 Indian students, largely from Punjab, could be deported from Canada after officials there found that the ‘admission offer letters’ to universities were false.

When these students sought for Canadian permanent status in March, the issue became public.

Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, the minister of NRI affairs for Punjab, requested S Jaishankar, the EAM, to get involved in the situation on Tuesday.

Dhaliwal also asked Jaishankar for a meeting time in a letter to him. ‘I have also sought time to meet EAM so that the whole matter can be brought to the attention of the GOI personally,’ Dhaliwal said.

In the letter to the EAM, Dhaliwal said, ‘These (700) students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudster.’

‘I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies including High Commission of Canada and government of Canada so that these students can be saved from being deported,’ wrote Dhaliwal.

issued their visas, he added, these students shouldn’t be expelled and should instead be issued work permits.

Dhaliwal also pleaded with the people of Punjab to check the credentials of the college and the track record of the travel agent before travelling abroad or sending their children to study there.