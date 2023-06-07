CBI conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal

According to an official, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches on numerous places in West Bengal on Wednesday as part of its investigation into alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment. The central agency’s sleuths began searching in 14 municipalities this morning, including South Dum, Panihati, Kanchrapara, Chinsurah, and Dum Dum.

According to official, CBI teams also stormed the Salt Lake City office of the state urban development department. Suspicions of cash-for-jobs had surfaced over staff appointments in various civic entities for which search operations were underway.