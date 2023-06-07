Centre given clearance to Education Minister Atishi to travel to the United Kingdom

The Centre informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that it has granted permission for city Education Minister Atishi to travel to the United Kingdom for an official visit next week. According to the Centre’s lawyer, the plan has now been sent to the economic affairs department for further clearances, which will also be processed and the petitioner will be able to file for necessary visa permits. While Atishi’s lawyer stated that the clearance was provided by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday morning, the Centre’s counsel stated that it was granted on Tuesday.

“It was delivered yesterday.” Political permission was granted. “There is no need for any guidance,” the lawyer informed Justice Chandra Dhari Singh. The petitioner’s lawyer stated that she will be in the United Kingdom from June 14 to June 20. The AAP leader stated in her appeal that she has been asked in her official capacity by Cambridge University to speak at a conference titled “India at 100: Towards Becoming a Global Leader” on June 15.