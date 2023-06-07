Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,480 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $1,963.83 per ounce. U.S. gold futures is priced at $1,980.20. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1% to $23.6131 per ounce, platinum added 0.3% to $1,034.55, and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,419.07.

The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD, fell 0.15% to 938.11 tonnes from 939.56 tonnes.