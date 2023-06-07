Crime Branch to investigate Sradha’s suicide; Amal Jyothi students end protest

The students of Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kanjirappally, Kerala, decided to end their protest after Minister for Higher Education R Bindu promised a crime branch investigation into the suicide of a student at the college. Minister Bindu stated that the college would reopen on Monday.

The students had been protesting against the college management, alleging institutional harassment as the cause of the student’s suicide. Minister Bindu and Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan held discussions with the college management and protesting students to address their demands. The student, Sradha Satheesh, a second-year food technology student, was found hanging in her hostel room on June 2. The students demanded the removal of the hostel warden and the head of the food technology department.

The management had initially closed the institution indefinitely and asked students to vacate hostels, but the students refused and continued their protest. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also joined the protest. The incident has sparked a debate on the strict rules and disciplinary measures imposed by self-financing colleges in the state.