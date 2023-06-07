Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Delhi head Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet with Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav in a move to rally support against the Centre’s law on control of services in the national capital. Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, will accompany Kejriwal. Tomorrow, I and Bhagwant Mann Sahib will meet Akhilesh Yadav ji in Lucknow to seek support for the rights of the people of Delhi against the unconstitutional ordinance of the Central government, Kejriwal said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to rally their opposition to the ordinance, so that the Centre’s attempt to replace it through a Bill be defeated when it is introduced in Parliament. Sanjay Singh, an AAP Rajya Sabha member, is also expected to accompany Kejriwal to the meeting, an SP leader said, without elaborating on the agenda. The Centre issued an ordinance on May 19 to establish an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government dubbed a deceit with the Supreme Court’s decision on control of services. The law comes a week after the Supreme Court turned over control of services in Delhi to the elected government, with the exception of police, public order, and land. It proposes establishing a National Capital Civil Service Authority to oversee the transfer and disciplinary actions of Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.