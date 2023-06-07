Devendra Fadnavis responds to protests in Kolhapur over social media post says ‘Aurangzeb ki auladein…’

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, warned on 7 June that anyone in the state who breaks the law will face harsh punishment. His comments come in light of the widespread protests that occurred in Kolhapur in response to a social media post that was said to praise Mughal emperor Aurangzeb while demeaning a Maratha national icon.

‘Maharashtra me achanak kuch jilo me Aurangzeb ki auladien paida hui hain (In some districts of Maharashtra, some children of Aurangzeb have suddenly appeared). They are posting pictures and status on social media of Aurangzeb, which is causing ill-will in society,’ he said.

‘The question is where have Aurangzeb’s children suddenly come from, where were they born, and who is behind this?’ he said. Although the matter is now under control, stern punishment will be taken against those responsible, according to Fadnavis.