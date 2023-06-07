Follow these tips to make digestion better

Digestive problems are among the most frequent medical problems in the world. Almost everyone has had digestive problems including upset stomach, gas, heartburn, nausea, constipation, or diarrhoea at some time in their life.

Here are some digestive health tips:

Eat home-cooked meals: Packaged food, processed food, and preservatives are all enemies of the digestive system. The digestive system is weakened by this diet. So, only consume fresh, prepared meals. You may also incorporate curd, buttermilk, and kefir into your diet since they contain beneficial bacteria that promote digestion.

Consume a high-fibre diet: Consuming enough fibre helps to empty your stomach. Increase your consumption of fruits and vegetables since they are high in fibre, which assists with bowel movement and digestion.

Detox to Reset: A moderate detox on a regular basis might be an effective method to reset your digestive system. Warm water with lemon juice may aid digestion. To aid digestion, you may also boil some carrom seeds in water and consume the extract.

Reduce your tension: Long-term stress and worry are detrimental to the digestive tract. As a result, proper sleep is essential for better digestion. However, do not fall asleep or lie down shortly after eating. It is advised that you take a moderate 10-minute stroll after eating to help digestion.

Chew your meal properly: Chewing food is highly beneficial to digestion. When you eat slowly and thoroughly, these enzymes have ample time to digest the food and send signals to the remainder of the stomach to be ready for the next meal.