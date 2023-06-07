Gokulam Kerala hires Spanish coach Domingo Oramas as new head coach

Gokulam Kerala FC, two-time I-League champions, have announced the appointment of Domingo Oramas as their new head coach. With over 20 years of coaching experience, Oramas brings a winning mentality and a wealth of expertise to the club. He takes over from Francesc Bonet, who succeeded Richard Towa in late December.

Oramas has achieved notable success throughout his career, including being named the Best Coach of the Year in 2014 by the Las Palmas Football Federation. He led U.D. San Fernando to the playoffs for promotion in Spain’s third-tier football. Additionally, Oramas has international experience as a scout and Assistant Football Director for Independiente del Valle in Ecuador, where he prepared the first-team players for their victorious Sudamericana Cup campaign in 2019.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Oramas said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Gokulam Kerala FC… Our aim is to win promotion to the Indian Super League.” Gokulam Kerala President V C Praveen expressed his confidence in Oramas, stating that his leadership and passion will inspire the team to excel and achieve their goals.