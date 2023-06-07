Kuki community held protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence

According to police, people from Manipur’s Kuki group protested outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence here on Wednesday over the ongoing violence in the northeastern state. Protesters held signs with phrases such as ‘Save Kuki Lives’ and raised slogans, according to witnesses. According to police, four demonstrators were permitted to enter the home minister’s residence for a meeting, while the remainder were relocated to Jantar Mantar. At least 98 people were killed and 310 were injured in ethnic violence in Manipur that erupted a month ago. A total of 37,450 individuals are now being housed in the state’s 272 relief camps. Clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.