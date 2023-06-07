Manoj Bajpayee-starrer “Joram” to be screened at upcoming Durban International Film Festival

The makers of Manoj Bajpayee’s “Joram” announced Tuesday that it will be screened at the forthcoming Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) next month. The hard-hitting psychological thriller, directed by Devashish Makhija, is about a hunted displaced father on the run to protect his daughter. The film, set in Jharkhand, addresses problems such as societal inequities, tribal injustice, and deforestation. Joram, which previously shown at the 52nd International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) and the NFDC’s Film Bazaar, will now be screened in the ‘in competition’ area at DIFF next month and the Sydney Film Festival next week.

Bajpayee expressed gratitude for the affection and respect that “Joram” has received in foreign film festivals. Joram is a very special film, and I am simply enthralled by all the love that the film is receiving on a global scale. Devashish has done an excellent job, and no one could have supported the initiative more strongly than Zee Studios. I am overjoyed that the film will now be shown at the Durban International Film Festival, the actor stated in a statement.