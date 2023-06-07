Samsung launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: South Korean tech brand, Samsung launched a new 5G smartphone in the Indian markets. The phone named ‘Samsung Galaxy F54 5G’ is priced in India at Rs. 27,999. It is available in two colours – Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver and in 8GB + 256GB storage varinat .

was launched in India on Tuesday. The phone was previously tipped to be a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled in the Middle East earlier this year in March. The specifications of the newly-launched Galaxy F54 prove the claims. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 SoC and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The triple rear camera unit of the handset includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone boots Android 13 with One UI 5.1 OS on top out-of-the-box. It is powered by an in-house octa-core 5nm Exynos 1380 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a triple rear camera unit- an 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There is an 32-megapixel sensor at the front. The device is backed 6,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging. The phone also offers Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo connectivity.