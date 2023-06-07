Tragic Death: College Student Discovered Deceased at Thodupuzha Private Hostel

In a tragic incident, a college student was discovered deceased in Thodupuzha on Tuesday. The student, identified as A R Arun Raj, a second-year mechanical engineering student at Al Azar College, was found hanging at a private hostel near the institution. Hailing from Pathanapuram, Arun’s body, believed to be two days old, was found after a foul smell emanated from the decomposed body, as reported by Manorama News.

Arun had been residing alone in his room at the hostel. Preliminary reports suggest that he died by suicide. His body will soon be transported to the hospital for further procedures. This unfortunate incident marks the second case of suicide among college students within the span of two weeks. Previously, Sradha Satheesh, a student at Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kanjirapally, was found hanging in her hostel room after college authorities allegedly confiscated her mobile phone.