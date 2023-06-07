UAE authority announces new speed limit for key road

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi has announced new speed limit on a key road. The authority in association with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command said that the speed limit on Umm Yafina Street from Al Reem Island to Sheikh Zayed Road (Al Qurum). The new speed limit will be in force from today.

Authorities urged motorists to adhere to the new speed signs specified on Umm Yafina Street from Al Reem Island to Sheikh Zayed Road (Al Qurum) in both directions. The previous speed limit on Al Reem Island was 100kmph. However, Abu Dhabi Police did not specify the latest change.

Earlier the authorities announced a new speed limit on Sweihan Road — from Al Falah Bridge towards Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new speed limit will be 120kmph. Signboards have been put up to notify drivers of the change.