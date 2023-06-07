UAE authority announces partial road closure

Abu Dhabi: A partial road closure has been announced in Al Ain. The Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi announced this.

The authority announced that that Mohammed Bin Khalifa Street will be closed and that traffic will be redirected to the opposite direction. The closure will remain in place from Thursday, June 8, 2023 to Monday, June 26, 2023.

The authority urges motorists to drive carefully, and to follow rules and regulations on the road.