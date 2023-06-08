10-year-old girl crushed to death by truck in Thane; Driver held

Thane: A 10-year-old girl was killed after a speeding truck ran over her in the Shilphata area of Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra (10).

According to the police, the girl was crossing the road at around 8 pm when the truck knocked her down. The girl died on the spot, a police official said. The accused driver has been arrested and the body of the girl was sent for post-mortem, police added. Further investigation is underway.