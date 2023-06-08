Airport in UAE announces new rule for picking up passengers

Dubai: Dubai International Airport has announced new rule for picking up passengers. This new rules will be in force from today, June 8.

Dubai International Airport informed that only public transport and other authorised vehicles will have access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1.Cars coming to pick up passengers will be able to use either of the two car parks or the valet service.

The two car parks at Terminal 1, Car Park A – Premium, and Car Park B – Economy, charge rates as follows:

Car Park A (2-3 minutes walk from Terminal 1)

5 minutes – Dh5

15 minutes – Dh15

30 minutes – Dh30

Up to 2 hours – Dh40

3 hours – Dh55

4 hours – Dh65

1 day – Dh125

Each additional day – Dh100

Car Park B (7-9 minutes walk from Terminal 1)

1 hour – Dh25

2 hours – Dh30

3 hours – Dh35

4 hours – Dh45

1 day – Dh85

Each additional day – Dh75