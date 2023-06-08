BSF personnel shot down Pakistani drone near international border in Amritsar

According to source for the Border Security Force (BSF), a Pakistani drone was shot down near the international border in Amritsar after sneaking into Indian territory. Separately, border protecting force forces seized more than two kilograms of heroin airdropped by another Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran district, according to the official. BSF personnel noticed the buzzing sound of an unmanned aerial vehicle near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar about 9 p.m. on Wednesday and opened fire on it, according to the force’s spokesperson. During a combined search operation conducted by the BSF and the Punjab Police, the drone was discovered in a damaged state on a field next to the Rajatal-Bharopal-Daoke tri-junction on the fringes of the hamlet, he added.

The found drone was a quadcopter from the DJI Matrice 300RTK series, according to the official. According to the statement, BSF soldiers in Tarn Tara discovered the drone approaching from the Pakistani side about the same time on Wednesday near Wan village and stopped it. After some time, the troops observed a suspicious motorbike approaching from Wan and ordered it to stop. Its rider, on the other hand, rushed away towards Mari Kamboke village. According to him, BSF personnel pursued the bike and discovered it abandoned in the area. The town was closed off, and during the search, a packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape was discovered, according to the spokeswoman. The packet was discovered to be a shipment of heroin weighing around 2.50 kilogrammes. The bike rider is suspected of transporting the parcel after it was dropped down by the drone.