Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.59, registering a decline of 7 paise over its last close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.52 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 104. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,382.57 crore.