Gulf country lifts ban imposed on import of livestock

Riyadh: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) in Saudi Arabia lifted a temporary ban on importing livestock from Turkey. The ban was lifted on livestock imports for the purpose of slaughter and breeding.
The authority imposed the ban in March this year due to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was detected in cattle, sheep and goats in Turkey. Authorities in Turkey then isolated about 215 villages in the northwest of the country due to the FMD.
