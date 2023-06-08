Gulf country lifts ban imposed on import of livestock

Riyadh: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) in Saudi Arabia lifted a temporary ban on importing livestock from Turkey. The ban was lifted on livestock imports for the purpose of slaughter and breeding.

Also Read: UK announces visa changes for citizens of these countries

The authority imposed the ban in March this year due to foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was detected in cattle, sheep and goats in Turkey. Authorities in Turkey then isolated about 215 villages in the northwest of the country due to the FMD.