India and Bangladesh will hold bi-annual border-level talks from June 11

Official sources said on Thursday that India and Bangladesh will have their bi-annual border-level discussions here later this week, during which the two sides are scheduled to discuss a variety of problems connected to cross-border crimes and efforts to improve synergy between their security services. A 15-member Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) delegation is expected to arrive in Delhi on Saturday for four days of talks with their Indian counterparts, the Border Security Force (BSF), between June 11 and 14. The BGB mission will be led by Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, while the BSF delegation will be led by DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen. These two delegations will also include representatives from the ministries of home affairs, foreign affairs, and anti-drug enforcement.

The talks will be held for the 53rd time, with the last meeting taking place in July of last year, when the BSF delegation came to Dhaka. Both sides are expected to deliberate on a number of border management issues, including border crime prevention, joint initiatives to implement the coordinated border management plan (CBMP), ways to improve mutual trust between the BGB and BSF, and ways to strengthen existing bilateral relations, according to a senior Union home ministry officer. On the country’s eastern edge, the BSF protects the 4,096-kilometer-long international Indian front with Bangladesh.

Between 1975 and 1992, these meetings were held annually, but in 1993, they were made bi-annual, with each party travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka alternately. According to a senior BSF officer, relations between the two countries and forces are excellent, and both sides are seeking to strengthen them. BSF handed back to the BGB a total of 407 Bangladeshi citizens between mid-June 2022 and April 2023 as a "goodwill gesture" and without initiating any legal action because they were discovered to have crossed over mistakenly.