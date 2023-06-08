IRCTC offers travel insurance for 35 paise: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers travel insurance for train passengers. The insurance will cost 35 paise per passenger and it offers a coverage of Rs 10 lakh. This travel insurance is optional and the passengers need to avail it while booking reserved tickets.

Benefits of Availing IRCTC Travel Insurance:

1) Death Benefit: If the insured sustains accidental bodily injury during the trip resulting in death within 12 months, 100% of the sum assured is payable.

2) Permanent Total Disability Benefit: If the insured sustains accidental bodily injury during the trip resulting in permanent total disability within 12 months, 100% of the sum assured is payable.

3) Permanent Partial Disability Benefit: If the insured sustains accidental bodily injury during the trip resulting in permanent partial disability within 12 months, 75% of the sum assured is payable.