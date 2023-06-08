Kerala topped the Food Safety Index 2022-23

Kerala has surpassed Tamil Nadu to take the top first in the Food Safety Index 2022-23. Punjab ranked second and TM third in the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) 5th State Food Safety Index (SFSI), which was released on Wednesday by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on World Food Day.

Tamil Nadu led the pack of 20 major states, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra. Gujarat was first in 2020-21, followed by Kerala, and then Tamil Nadu in third place. The Food Safety Index assesses state and union territory performance in many elements of food safety. Food safety is one of these characteristics, and it includes human resources and institutional data, compliance, a food testing facility, training and capacity building, and consumer empowerment. The index was launched in 2018-19 with the goal of instilling a competitive and constructive shift in the country’s food safety environment. It was also decided to galvanise states and union territories to work together to ensure safe food for inhabitants. Goa was first among smaller states for the fourth time in a row. Manipur and Sikkim followed suit. These three states were in the same situation a year ago. Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Chandigarh ranked first, second, and third among Union territories, respectively. Mandaviya also recognised the Eat Right Challenge for Districts – Phase II winners. These districts demonstrated exceptional efforts in implementing initiatives to improve the food environment and raise food safety awareness. The majority of the districts with outstanding outcomes were in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.