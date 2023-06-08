Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new Jimny off-roader. The new 5-door SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the Indian market. It can also be availed via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe by paying an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 33,550. Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been introduced in two grades namely Zeta and Alpha with manual and auto gearbox choices. The Jimny is offered in seven color schemes including five single-tone and two dual-tone options.

The centre console of the SUV houses the 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also boasts of Arkamys Surround Sense audio system.

Safety features include of 6-airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist function, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, and Rear View Camera.

The SUV is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5L 4-cylinder K-Series petrol engine with Idle Start Stop technology. It delivers top power of 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and peak torque of 134.2 Nm at 4000 rpm. It is available with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options with mileage figures of 16.94 kmpl and 16.39 kmpl, respectively. The engine is coupled with Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO 4WD system with low range transfer gear.

Below is the variant-wise price of Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India:

JIMNY (5-DOOR) PRICE (EX-SHOWROOM IN INR)

Variant Price (INR) Variant Price (INR)

Zeta MT 1,274,000 Zeta AT 1,394,000

Alpha MT 1,369,000 Alpha AT 1,489,000

Alpha MT (Dual Tone) 1,385,000 Alpha AT (Dual Tone) 1,505,000