NCPCR requests investigation into gaming platform for religious conversion   

The NCPCR, the apex child rights organisation, has requested that the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry investigate Fortnite and the instant messaging social network “Discord” for their suspected involvement in the religious conversion of a juvenile kid. In a letter to the Meity secretary, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo stated that the NCPCR had come across a news report stating that “a caretaker of a mosque in Ghaziabad and a man from Mumbai were involved in religious conversion of a minor boy through an online gaming platform Fortnite.” “The minor boy was lured into conversation through the said gaming platform, Fortnite, and then brainwashed into religious conversion over another social platform, Discord,” the NCPCR claimed. The commission asked for an investigation into Fortnite and Discord, as well as an action-taken report on the topic.