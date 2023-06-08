SalamAiR announces flights to new city

Muscat: Low budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has announced a direct flight from Muscat to Almaty in Kazakhstan. The flight tickets will cost OMR 199.

Earlier the airline announced new flight service connecting Oman and Bahrain. The airline will operate non-stop flights connecting Salalah and Bahrain during the Khareef season. The flight service will start from July 5.

Tickets can be booked by visiting salamair.com or their 24/7 call centre at 1210 or +96824272222.

SalamAir is the first low-cost airline in Oman. It bases its operations in Salalah and Muscat.