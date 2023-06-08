DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

SalamAiR announces flights to new city

Jun 8, 2023, 04:53 pm IST

Muscat: Low budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has announced a direct flight from Muscat to Almaty in Kazakhstan. The flight tickets will cost  OMR 199.

Earlier the airline announced new flight service connecting Oman and Bahrain. The airline will operate non-stop flights connecting Salalah and Bahrain during the Khareef season. The flight service will start from July 5.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower 

Tickets can be booked by visiting  salamair.com or their 24/7 call centre at 1210 or +96824272222.

SalamAir is the first low-cost airline in Oman. It bases its operations in Salalah and Muscat.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 8, 2023, 04:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button