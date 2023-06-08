Southwest monsoon hit India on Thursday with its onset over Kerala

The southwest monsoon arrived in India on Thursday, a week later than usual, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meteorologists had stated that Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ was influencing the severity of the monsoon and that its arrival over Kerala would be “mild.”The IMD said in a statement on Thursday, The southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today, June 8. The monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the south Arabian Sea and some parts of the central Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, most of Kerala, most of south Tamil Nadu, the remaining parts of the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar, and some more parts of the southwest, central, and northeast Bay of Bengal today, it added.

With a standard deviation of around seven days, the southwest monsoon usually arrives over Kerala on June 1. According to IMD data, the date of the monsoon onset over Kerala has fluctuated greatly over the last 150 years, with the earliest being May 11 in 1918 and the most delayed being June 18 in 1972. According to research, a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) does not always imply a delay in the monsoon onset across northwest India. However, in the southern states and Mumbai, a delay in the MOK is often related with a delay in the onset. According to scientists, a delayed MOK has no effect on total rainfall throughout the country during the season.