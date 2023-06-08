Temporary road closure announced in Oman

Muscat: Authorities in Oman has announced a temporary road closure. A traffic lane in the Wilayat of Barka, South Al Batinah Governorate (Al Salaha area) will be closed for two weeks from 5 am till 5 pm for maintenance work.

‘As part of the rehabilitation work of Al Batinah Highway, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, in cooperation with the Directorate General of Traffic, will close a traffic lane in the Wilayat of Barka (Al Salaha area) between 5 am and 5 pm for two weeks, except for Thursday and Saturday. Road users should pay attention,’ the Ministry said in a statement.