United States Vice President Kamala Harris calls for ‘an independent judiciary’ in Israel

United States Vice President Kamala Harris made a statement on Tuesday at a reception commemorating Israel’s 75th anniversary, calling for an independent judiciary in Israel. This statement was in reference to a proposed judicial overhaul that has sparked weeks of protests across the country. The following day, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen criticized Harris, suggesting that she may not have a clear understanding of the proposed judicial reform.

Harris made her comments during the reception hosted by the Israeli Embassy in Washington, where she emphasized the importance of strong institutions and checks and balances in democracies. She specifically mentioned the need for an independent judiciary, which received applause from some attendees. However, Cohen, in an interview, claimed that Harris might not be fully informed about the details of the judicial reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, also addressed the proposed judicial overhaul in his speech at the event. He acknowledged that Israel, as a young nation, faces challenges in its democratic system but expressed confidence in Israel remaining a vibrant democracy. The Biden administration has faced pressure regarding the proposed judicial reform and has urged Netanyahu to abandon the plan. However, the pressure reportedly eased when the plan was suspended in late March following extensive protests and negotiations with the opposition.

Cohen’s comments caused some tension between Israel and the US. US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides defended Harris, stating that her presence at the event symbolized the strong relations between the two nations. Nides emphasized that Harris expressed the administration’s consistent stance on shared values and policies and highlighted her strong support for Israel.

Following the alleged diplomatic dispute, Cohen issued a statement expressing deep respect for the US as an ally and referring to Harris as a true friend of Israel. He stated that Israel’s legal reform is an internal matter currently undergoing consolidation and dialogue, affirming Israel’s commitment to democracy and liberalism.

Earlier this year, Netanyahu’s government unveiled a legal reform plan that has faced criticism from the opposition and critics who argue that it could undermine Israel’s democracy and freedom by weakening the Supreme Court.