Bhupesh Baghel explains why he hesitant to ban liquor in state

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, stated on Thursday that he lacked the guts to ban liquor in the state. The chief minister spoke at a conference in Durg at the time of the statement. The Raman Singh-implemented systems, according to Baghel, are still in use in the state.

When asked about the prohibition of liquor before the Covid-19 outbreak, Baghel recalled the times of lockdown. ‘I wanted to ban alcohol, but then the Covid-19 pandemic happened. During the lockdown, people started consuming fake and poisonous alcohol, even resorting to drinking sanitisers and losing their lives,’ the chief minister said.

‘Therefore, I lack the courage to ban alcohol and have people start dying from consuming fake and poisonous alcohol,’ he added.