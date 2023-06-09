Family of Sradha, Amal Jyothi College student, dismisses suicide note as fake

The family members of Sradha Satheesh, an engineering student who tragically took her own life last week, are disputing the authenticity of a suicide note found by the police. According to her family, the note is a manipulated version of a Snapchat message she had sent to her friends a year ago.

Sradha, a 20-year-old second-year Food Technology student at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering, was discovered hanging in her hostel room on June 2. The police, who had recovered the suicide note, found it to contain a simple message to a friend about returning borrowed pants.

Sradha’s father expressed doubts about the ongoing Crime Branch investigation and claimed that the note was fabricated, originating from a different context.

In response to the incident, the college management has filed a petition with the High Court, seeking a thorough investigation into the student’s death and requesting police protection due to disruptions caused by ongoing protests on campus. Additionally, residents in Sradha’s village have also staged protests, demanding a fair investigation into her tragic demise.