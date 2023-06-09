Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. Positive trend in the Indian equity markets, falling crude oil price and sustained inflow of foreign fund provided support to the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened strong at 82.49 and touched the highest level of 82.45. It is now trading at 82.46, registering a gain of 5 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.51 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04% to 103.38.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 212.40 crore.