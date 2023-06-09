Kerala CM lands in New York for Loka Kerala Sabha amidst city shrouded in haze

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has arrived in New York for the Loka Kerala Sabha, accompanied by Finance Minister KN Balagopal and Speaker AN Shamseer. Despite the haze of smoke caused by wildfires in Canada blanketing the city, the organizers remain optimistic that the scheduled meeting at Times Square will proceed as planned. However, concerns arise as local authorities have implemented mask mandates and urged people to stay at home.

The attendance of around 1,000 invited Keralites and the Chief Minister’s participation in Friday’s get-together remain uncertain. The zonal meet of the Loka Kerala Sabha is scheduled for Saturday, with discussions and the Chief Minister delivering a reply speech. The organizers plan to live stream his speech through a dedicated YouTube channel. Although the event preparations are complete, they hope the smoke pollution will subside before the public meeting.

Following his US visit, the Chief Minister will travel to Dubai on June 17, where he will inaugurate the Kerala Startup Mission’s Startup Infinity Centre at Taj Hotel on June 18. This visit does not require special permission, as it falls during his return journey. He is expected to return to Kerala on June 19.