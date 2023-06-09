Relame launches 11 Pro 5G series in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its ‘Realme 11 Pro 5G series’ in India. The lineup includes the Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G models.

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 11 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options are priced at Rs. 24,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The phone will be available for sale starting at 12 PM IST on June 16 through Amazon, the Realme website and select retail stores.

The 8GB + 256GB storage option of Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 29,999. The phone will be available for sale starting at 12 PM IST on June 15 through Amazon, the Realme website and select retail stores. Both Realme 11 Pro variants will be available in 3 colours – Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige.

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G specifications: Both the smartphones feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved displays with a touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. The dual nano SIM-supported Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ run on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 skin on top out-of-the-box. They are powered by octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoCs paired with Mali-G68 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The Realme 11 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera unit- a 100-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a triple rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor with Super OIS support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The handset includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Both models pack 5,000mAh batteries with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support on the Realme 11 Pro+ and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support on the base Realme 11 Pro.