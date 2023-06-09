Reliance Jio launches JioTag Bluetooth tracker in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Reliance Jio launched its Bluetooth tracker named ‘Jio Tag’ in India. The JioTag Bluetooth tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It uses Bluetooth connectivity to connect with the users’ smartphone and help track the item that the tracker is attached to. The jio Tag is supported by the Jio Community Find feature.

It is available for purchase on Jio.com along with Reliance Digital and JioMart. It is priced at Rs. 2,199, but the tracker is currently available for Rs. 749. As of now, the cash on delivery is available on select pincodes only. It comes in white colour .

The JioTag is powered by a replaceable CR2032 battery, that offers up to a year battery life. The tracker can connect with the user’s smartphone using Bluetooth v5.1. It offers a tracking distance of up to 20 meters indoors and up to 50 meters outdoors. To use the tracker, users will need to download the latest version of JioThings from Google Play store for Android users or from App Store for iOS users. Users can connect the device to the JioThings app on their smartphone and attach the tag to their wallet, handbag, or any other personal item to keep track of them.