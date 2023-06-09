UAE based airline announces discounts on airfares

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has announced discount on flight tickets. All passengers booking their tickets from June 9 to 15 will get discounted fares from Abu Dhabi to select destinations to travel between July 3 and September 30 2023.

Economy class fares start at Dh295 to Muscat, while business class fares start at Dh995. Economy class tickets to Istanbul starts at Dh895. Economy class fares start at Dh2,795 to Paris. Economy class tickets to Manchester will cost Dh2,495.

Also Read: Audit Exposes Chinese Cables Violating Norms in KFON Project

Flight to Munich starts at Dh2,695 in economy class and Dh13,995 in business class. Flight tickets to Zurich starts at Dh2,395 in economy and Dh14,995 in business. Flight to Geneva starts at Dh2,495 and Dh15,995 in economy and business class respectively.

Flight tickets to Amsterdam will cost Dh2,995 in economy class and Dh14,995 in Business Class. Flight tickets to Milan starts at Dh13,495 in Business class. Tickets to Casablanca start at Dh10,995 in Business fares and Dublin will cost Dh15,995 in Business Class.