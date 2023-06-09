Union Minister says, Centre drafting Digital India Bill to regulate AI

The central government is developing a Digital India Bill to regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI), which will protect ‘digital citizens,’ according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrashekar.

‘The government is looking at AI. Discussions are going on. We will not let anything harm the psyche of Indians. Digital citizens will be saved,’ Chandrasekhar told reporters.

During a presentation on the progress India has made in digitization over the last nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction, he made the remarks.

The minister’s comments come the day after PM Modi met with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the parent firm of ChatGPT, in Delhi to explore the potential for AI in India and its drawbacks.

What was addressed in Altman’s meeting with PM Modi was made public at the Digital India Dialogues event at IIIT Delhi. He claimed that PM Modi was really enthusiastic and serious about AI, which made the meeting with him enjoyable.

Additionally, the CEO of OpenAI tweeted about his visit with PM Modi. ‘Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India’s incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia,’ Altman wrote on Twitter, tagging PM Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office.

In response, PM Modi stated that there is definitely a lot of promise for AI to improve India’s tech ecosystem.

‘Thank you for the insightful conversation @sama. The potential of AI in enhancing India’s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular. We welcome all collaborations that can accelerate our digital transformation for empowering our citizens,’ he tweeted, tagging Altman.