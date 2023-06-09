Wayanad bypoll decision pending: Chief Electoral Officer

The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, Sanjay M Kaul, has stated that a decision regarding the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is still pending. The seat became vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament. Speculations have been circulating about the Election Commission’s intention to conduct the bypoll, especially following a letter from the Kozhikode Deputy Collector (Election) emphasizing the upcoming elections. The Deputy Collector invited representatives from various political parties to participate in a mock poll organized in preparation for the by-election. However, Kaul dismissed these reports, considering the mock poll as a routine procedure before the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. He clarified that the decision ultimately rests with the Central Election Commission, and at present, no decision has been made to conduct the bypoll. With the general election only eight or nine months away, many political parties question the necessity of holding the by-election. Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in March resulted from his conviction in a criminal defamation case related to his “Modi surname” remark, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign.