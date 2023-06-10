BSF seized more than 5.5kg of heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone

According to a BSF spokesperson, the army seized more than 5.5kg of heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday. The Border Security Force forces observed the movement of the unmanned aerial vehicle coming from Pakistan at 4 a.m. Saturday and rushed quickly to intercept it, according to the official. The sound of something heavy falling was reported in a field in Rai village, prompting troops to check the area. According to the spokesman, they discovered a packet of opioids wrapped in yellow sticky tape and with a hook during their search.