Canada announces visa-free entry for citizens of this country

Toronto: Canada has allowed visa-free entry for citizens of the Philippines. So, some Filipinos may travel to Canada without having to apply for a visa.

The Philippines is among 13 countries that Canada has added to its Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) programme. Under this scheme, people from these 13 countries can travel to Canada instead of applying for a visa.

So, eligible Filipinos just have to pay a nominal amount and get the travel permit online to fly to Canada. This travel authorisation can be obtained within minutes.

Philippine passport holders who have held a Canadian visitor’s visa in the past 10 years and Philippine passport holders who have a valid United States non-immigrant visa are eligible for this scheme. They must have a valid passport, and a valid email address.