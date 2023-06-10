Dubai Health Authority issues new standards for physiotherapy services

Dubai: New standards have been issued for physiotherapy services in Dubai, the emirate’s health authority has announced. Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA said that these new standards are issued to improve health services.

‘Physiotherapy services contribute to correcting and mitigating the effects of disease and injury. Delay or the absence of seeking these services, results in deterioration of health and negatively affects the quality of life of patients,’ said Dr Naima Saleh, president of the Emirates Physiotherapy Society.

The new guidelines specify provisions for both health facilities and health professionals and provide details of performance indicators to ensure patient-centered care.